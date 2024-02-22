LGIM expands global high yield range with trio of regional funds

Legal & General Investment Management is expanding its global high yield fund line-up with the launch of three active regional strategies.
The L&G Euro High Yield, L&G US High Yield and L&G Emerging Markets High Yield Bond funds will focus on the "higher quality" segment of the below investment grade market. Martin Reeves will lead the global high yield team in managing the funds. LGIM aims to follow the investment approach of the £720.3m L&G Global High Yield Bond fund, which launched in November 2015, while offering "granular" geographic exposure through the regional strategies. Update: LGIM proposes open-ended property fund restructure to hybrid model "As we reach a critical phase of the market cycle, we believe a ...
