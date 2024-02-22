UK to give retail investors access to newly issued gilts for the first time

Investors will be able to buy government bonds for the first time in the primary market via the Winterflood Retail Access Platform (WRAP), as Winterflood Securities is the UK government-appointed dealer for debt. Winterflood said individual investors will be able to buy new conventional gilt issues maturing in 2031 from 28 February. Gilts claim spot in ii Q3 performance index as investors hunt for yields The sale will also be facilitated by other platforms, including Hargreaves Lansdown and interactive investor, which are using WRAP for this issue. This will allow retail investors ...