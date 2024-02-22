UK to give retail investors access to newly issued gilts for the first time

The UK government will allow retail investors to buy newly issued gilts for the first time, as it seeks to meet fresh demand following a record year for bond sales.
Investors will be able to buy government bonds for the first time in the primary market via the Winterflood Retail Access Platform (WRAP), as Winterflood Securities is the UK government-appointed dealer for debt. Winterflood said individual investors will be able to buy new conventional gilt issues maturing in 2031 from 28 February. Gilts claim spot in ii Q3 performance index as investors hunt for yields The sale will also be facilitated by other platforms, including Hargreaves Lansdown and interactive investor, which are using WRAP for this issue. This will allow retail investors ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes