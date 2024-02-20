Schroders launches global equity impact fund

Schroder International Selection Fund (Schroder ISF) Global Equity Impact, which is classified as Article 9, targets companies focused on solving societal and environmental challenges. The Luxembourg-domiciled strategy will draw on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to invest in companies addressing themes such as health and wellness, financial inclusion, sustainable infrastructure, and responsible consumption and production. Schroders Greencoat launches renewables and energy transition LTAF Schroder ISF Global Equity Impact uses the firm's impact investment framewo...