abrdn European Logistics Income suspends Q4 dividend amid strategic review process

The abrdn European Logistics Income (ASLI) trust has forgone declaring a dividend for the final quarter of 2023, as it is in the middle of a strategic review.
The dividend for the final quarter of the year has historically been declared in February, and then paid in March, however, the 2024 edition will now be skipped. In a stock exchange notice today (19 February), the ASLI board clarified that, subject to the outcome of the aforementioned review, it intends to recommence with dividend payments as previously scheduled. abrdn European Logistics Income launches strategic review The strategic review was first revealed on 27 November 2023, with the trust citing a "significant and persistent discount" as a major contributing factor. Accor...
