Battery energy storage revenue woes hit JLEN Environmental as NAV drops 1.8%

In a stock exchange notice today (16 February), the £798m trust said its 31 December NAV stood at 117.6p, reflecting a 1.8% fall over the quarter, and a flat NAV total return (-0.2%). Key valuation movements included downward revisions to near-term power prices (-2.3p), although these were partially offset by the subsequent Electricity Generator Levy movement and favourable price fixes secured in the period (+0.8p). Moreover, reductions in the gross margin forecasts for battery storage assets, prompted by independent consultants reappraising the available revenue opportunities, led to...