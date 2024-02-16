He joined the private bank in New York in 2015 as a fixed income investment research analyst after graduating from Stanford. Selectors on Screen: J.P. Morgan Private Bank's Gonzalez on the importance of diverse teams In 2018, Gonzales relocated to London as he took on the role of asset class leader for fixed income and multi-asset research at the international private bank covering Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. In his new role, he will lead the strategic direction of the fixed income and multi-asset investment research team, including manager selection and implementation wi...