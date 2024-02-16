JP Morgan Private Bank has promoted Alejandro Gonzales to international head of fixed income and multi-asset investment research.
He joined the private bank in New York in 2015 as a fixed income investment research analyst after graduating from Stanford. Selectors on Screen: J.P. Morgan Private Bank's Gonzalez on the importance of diverse teams In 2018, Gonzales relocated to London as he took on the role of asset class leader for fixed income and multi-asset research at the international private bank covering Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. In his new role, he will lead the strategic direction of the fixed income and multi-asset investment research team, including manager selection and implementation wi...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes