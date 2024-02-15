Bluefield Solar launches £20m buyback scheme due to 'weak' share price

As per authority granted at its annual general meeting in November 2023, the trust will return value to investors by purchasing its own shares for up to 14.99% of its issued share capital. The programme will be funded via a combination of available liquidity, excess operating cash flows from the portfolio and proceeds from any asset sales which the trust has already commenced, it explained in a stock exchange notice today (15 February). JP Morgan Global Growth & Income launches up to £40m fundraise amid wealth manager demand BSIF's board said the trust keeps its capital allocation ...