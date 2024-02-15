Bluefield Solar launches £20m buyback scheme due to 'weak' share price

Bluefield Solar Income fund (BSIF) has unveiled a share buyback programme for £20m, citing “weakness in its share price” and a “significant discount”.
As per authority granted at its annual general meeting in November 2023, the trust will return value to investors by purchasing its own shares for up to 14.99% of its issued share capital. The programme will be funded via a combination of available liquidity, excess operating cash flows from the portfolio and proceeds from any asset sales which the trust has already commenced, it explained in a stock exchange notice today (15 February). JP Morgan Global Growth & Income launches up to £40m fundraise amid wealth manager demand BSIF's board said the trust keeps its capital allocation ...
