Home REIT sells additional 117 properties for £5.6m

1.4% of portfolio by value

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Home REIT sold a further 117 properties at a public auction yesterday (14 February) for a total of £5.6m.

The trust said it expects the exchanges to be completed within a month, as they represent around 1.4% by value of its portfolio. FCA opens investigation into Home REIT Home REIT noted the gross proceeds for the properties are £1.02m lower than the draft values in August 2023, representing a 15.5% drop. The money derived from the sale of the properties will be used to "reduce borrowings and provide working capital", it said in a stock exchange filing today (15 February). An additional property is expected to be entered into a public auction today. Earlier this week, the Financ...

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

Trustpilot