The Elite rating is attributed to funds with "highly skilled" managers and involves a four-step screening process. No more than 10% of funds in any sector are given the top rating. Meanwhile, the Elite Radar badge covers funds that are potential candidates for the higher rating. In this edition, the Aegon High Yield Bond; Ashoka India Equity investment trust; BlueBay Emerging Market Unconstrained Bond; Comgest Growth America; Fidelity Asian Smaller Companies; Martin Currie Global Portfolio trust and Ninety One Diversified Income were all awarded an Elite Rating. The £1.8m Aegon High Y...