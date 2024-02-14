Janus Henderson taps ex-Fidelity head of APAC equities research for China role

She will be based in Singapore and report to head of EMEA and APAC equities Lucas Klein. Mio was previously at Fidelity International where she worked as head of equity research for APAC. Prior to that, she was at Robeco for 14 years, where she most recently served as chief investment officer for China and co-head of Asia pacific equities. Mike Kerley to retire from Janus Henderson Klein said: "I am delighted to welcome Victoria to Janus Henderson. Her extensive knowledge of Chinese equities, proven investment management skills, and remarkable track record in identifying high perfo...