Liontrust hires sustainable investment analyst duo from Ninety One and abrdn

Connor Godsell has joined as an investment analyst, focusing on rates analysis for the Sustainable Future fixed income strategies. Godsell will be based in Edinburgh and joins from abrdn, where he spent seven years working on the rates and inflation desk as an analyst and on the abrdn Short Duration Global Inflation-Linked Bond fund team. Linnea Bengtsson has taken on the role of equity analyst in London, focusing on global clean tech opportunities. She previously held a similar role at Ninety One Asset Management for four yea...