Carlyle pushes into wealth market with semi-liquid European private credit fund

The Carlyle European Tactical Private Credit (ETAC) fund is a European credit strategy structured as an open-ended, semi-liquid fund offering monthly subscriptions and quarterly redemptions. The strategy will invest directly in deals originated by the firm's $188bn global credit platform, which offers borrowers bespoke solutions across the entire capital structure. BlackRock joins AllFunds private markets wealth distribution programme It is designed to generate income with a focus on downside protection by tactically allocating assets to a wide range of private credit strategies, s...