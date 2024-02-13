Carlyle pushes into wealth market with semi-liquid European private credit fund

Carlyle European Tactical Private Credit

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Carlyle, the $426bn private markets firm, has launched an evergreen private credit strategy for private wealth investors, offering a single entry point for individuals to access its global credit platform.

The Carlyle European Tactical Private Credit (ETAC) fund is a European credit strategy structured as an open-ended, semi-liquid fund offering monthly subscriptions and quarterly redemptions. The strategy will invest directly in deals originated by the firm's $188bn global credit platform, which offers borrowers bespoke solutions across the entire capital structure. BlackRock joins AllFunds private markets wealth distribution programme It is designed to generate income with a focus on downside protection by tactically allocating assets to a wide range of private credit strategies, s...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Deep Dive: Uncertain economic outlook boosts case for blended portfolios

Harmony Energy Income refinances debt facility amid investor concerns over short-term solvency

More on Alternatives

Goldman Sachs joins private markets push with open-ended credit strategy
Alternatives

Goldman Sachs joins private markets push with open-ended credit strategy

€550m equity raised

Damisola Sulaiman
clock 22 February 2024 • 1 min read
Carlyle pushes into wealth market with semi-liquid European private credit fund
Alternatives

Carlyle pushes into wealth market with semi-liquid European private credit fund

Carlyle European Tactical Private Credit

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 13 February 2024 • 1 min read
Moonfare launches private equity ELTIF for retail investors
Alternatives

Moonfare launches private equity ELTIF for retail investors

Fund-of-funds structure

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 07 February 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot