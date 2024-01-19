abrdn Property Income agrees to merge with Custodian Property Income REIT

The merger, which is subject to shareholder approval, will create a larger portfolio with around 200 assets and a combined property value worth more than £1bn.

In a stock exchange notice today (19 January), the trusts said that under the terms of the deal, each CREI shareholder will hold 59.7% and API shareholders 40.3% in Custodian Property Income.

The transaction values each abrdn Property Income share at 62.1p, or £237m, and represents a premium of about 29.4% to the trust's closing price on 18 January.

CREI holds £615.2m in assets and is trading at a 14.8% discount to net asset value, according to the Association of Investment Companies, while API holds £454.6m and is running at a 41.7% discount.

API directors intend to recommend unanimously that shareholders vote in favour of the deal, which is aimed at creating a "differentiated" REIT with "enhanced" diversification and share liquidity and a "fully covered and sustainable" dividend.

The board noted CREI's and API's shared income-focused approach to investing in diversified UK commercial property and the complementary nature of their two portfolios, with similar sectoral weightings and sustainability credentials.

Once the merger is completed, Mattioli Woods subsidiary Custodian Capital will provide investment management, administrative and advisory services to the combined trust.

Custodian Capital will waive its management fee in relation to the net asset value attributable to API for the first nine months after the merger, and reduce the management fees payable by CREI to the firm for two years.

CREI directors have extended the term of Custodian Capital's appointment until the end of the "transition period", at which point the contract will revert to being terminable on 12 months' written notice.

API's existing investment management agreement, which includes provisions for an orderly handover, will be terminated following the transaction.

James Clifton-Brown, chair of API, said: "Over the years, API's manager, abrdn Fund Managers, has assembled an attractive portfolio on the company's behalf, with a weighting to more favoured areas of the market, a diversified tenant base and a focus on ESG.

"The board of API would like to thank the management team for the important role they have played in assembling and managing the portfolio."

David MacLellan, chair of CREI, added: "The challenges the wider listed property sector has faced over the last 18 months highlight the merits of CREI's differentiated approach and operational robustness, which contribute to CREI's strong rating relative to its peers.

"The income and income growth characteristics of the API portfolio should enable the merged entity to optimise earnings and maintain CREI's progressive dividend policy."