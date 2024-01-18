Sexual harassment 'remains commonplace' in the City with 'little or no action' taken

A group of 40 female professionals from 30 firms met at a private Treasury Committee event in November to discuss issues surrounding sexism in the City.

In a document released by the committee today (17 January), they described the culture in the financial services sector as still an "old boys' club", where no one wants to "rock the boat". Only a small number of attendees claimed their workplace had become more inclusive in the last five years.

The professionals acknowledged a reduction in overtly sexist and misogynistic incidents in the workplace, such as "office banter", but argued that such mindsets remained prevalent, with behaviour now more "underhand and pernicious".

Initiatives aimed at improving diversity and inclusion were welcomed by the group, but they argued several of them were "tokenistic" or "box-ticking" in nature, as they lacked the "teeth" to drive genuine change.

Some women attributed the issue to diversity and inclusion not being seen as a core business priority, as it is often not accompanied by clear action plans or strategies. However, they noted conversations around D&I are "often in the right place" at a senior board level, but more work is needed at a middle management level, where there remains a lack of accountability in delivering these changes.

Consequently, they argued more men - especially white men - should appreciate the benefits of a diverse workforce, rather than approaching it as a "problem for women themselves to fix".

Younger men were noted as being more supportive, but the attendees highlighted they were also quick to emulate the behaviours of older men, considering the success they had already achieved in the industry.

Sexual harassment

The group of 40 revealed most of them had either been a victim of, or knew colleagues who had directly experienced, sexual harassment, with the vast majority of incidents having taken place outside the office, but still at work-related events, including at conferences, drinks receptions or on work trips.

Drinking was also highlighted a s a big cultural problem in the sector, as some of the "worst behaviours" towards women had taken place at events that included drinking.

The attendees noted some male colleagues who witnessed inappropriate behaviours were supportive of the victims, although only in private and would rarely call out such behaviours or even take steps to intervene when they occurred.

The female professionals then took aim at HR departments in the City, which were deemed "ineffective" in how they deal with sexual harassment cases. They said they felt the role of HR was "clearly to protect the firm rather than support the victim".

Additionally, most women who reported sexual harassment said they had a "very negative experience" of the process, especially as most of the time "little or no action" was taken against the perpetrator, who was often able to continue working and progress in their career.

They said this was not the case for the women who came forward, as often they faced negative consequences, such as moving teams or being forced out of the company, or even the sector, for speaking out.

The industry's approach to non-financial misconduct was also criticised, as the attendees highlighted that, in instances of financial misconduct, those responsible were typically suspended with immediate effect, whereas misconduct of a different nature was not met with the same outcome.

The panel of professionals highlighted how high the bar to report sexual harassment was for women, noting that a woman should be "prepared to lose her career in order for her to report a case of sexual harassment".

A similar argument was presented when asked about using the FCA's whistleblowing hotline, as they said they would be afraid of the potential repercussions at work if they did.

This resulted in several regarding legal action as "very costly and time consuming" and, as such, an avenue not pursued by many.

Non-disclosure agreements were also a contentious topic at the private event, as they said NDAs have been used to "make the problem go away", while silencing victims of sexual harassment and protecting their perpetrators.

They added not only did NDAs remove victims' ability to speak up, but also disincentivised companies to take action to prevent sexual harassment.

Pay and career progression

The other two core topics discussed by the 40 professionals revolved around pay and career progression.

They said there was still "significant nepotism" in the industry, which led to managers preferring men during the recruitment and promotion process. Some of the attendees argued such biases were even stronger against women from ethnic minorities, whose backgrounds were "even harder for older white men to relate to".

The use of diversity targets and/or quotas was a contested topic, with some of the attendees claiming they would be helpful to drive change, while others said it could lead to "positive discrimination" or "token" appointments of women to certain roles in order to meet targets.

‘Masculine culture' was also addressed, as the professionals said male colleagues were more "visible" within their firms and with clients, leading to women more likely to be made redundant in times of economic turbulence than men.

Having children, or the perception of wanting children, was still considered a barrier for women, the group said, with suggestions that having a child could hurt a woman's career more than reporting a sexual misconduct incident.

They also highlighted an imbalance in parental leave, with men either less likely to take it or companies having a financially unviable policy for men, leading to women having to bear the bulk of the parental responsibility.

Regarding finances, the costs associated with childcare were also highlighted as a hurdle for female professionals, as they prevented women from returning to the workplace.

When asked about pay, similar sentiments were shared by the group, which argued gender gap reporting was "insufficiently granular", as it was hard to identify any discrepancies within organisations, dampening improvements on equal pay.

They noted that often the pay gap was attributed to a lack of women in senior positions, although there was a general agreement that women were not paid the same as men "even for the same role".

Salary negotiation was highlighted as another issue, especially for new hires, where they argued women would often ask for a lower salary than "a man would be confident pitching for".

As a result, they proposed the introduction of clearer pay bands for roles within firms to mitigate the issue and ensure more equal pay across roles.

The group of 40 was also asked by the Treasury Committee to develop a series of recommendations to address the issues raised during the event.

Some of those included greater accountability for senior managers and boards on the progress of D&I; increased use of unconscious bias training; requiring firms to report the number of NDAs used in sexual misconduct cases; establishing independent processes to support women making sexual harassment allegations; and a "credible threat" of fines and penalties for those condoning and/or perpetuating sexual misconduct in the industry.

On the pay and career progression front, they suggested greater focus should be placed on female representation across all levels of firms, especially middle management; greater granularity on gender pay and bonus gap reporting; mandatory inclusion of salaries on job adverts and more transparent and improved parental leave policies.