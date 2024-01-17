Rathbones assets rise 4.5% despite £300m Investec W&I outflows

Fourth-quarter results

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Rathbones Group's funds under management and administration rose 4.5% in the final three months of 2023, despite suffering £300m in outflows from Investec W&I following the merger.

According to a fourth-quarter trading statement published today (17 January), the group closed the year with £105.3bn FUMA, up from £100.7bn in September 2023 and £60.2bn at the end of 2022. Of the total FUMA figure, £48bn came from Rathbones Investment Management (up from £45.1bn in 2022); £42.2bn from Investec W&I; £1.3bn from Saunderson House (down from £4.1bn last year) and £13.8bn from Rathbones Asset Management (up from £11bn in 2022). Rathbones Unit Trust Management rebrands to Rathbones Asset Management However, the group noted total net flows into wealth management flatlin...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

House of Lords to set up committee to scrutinise financial regulators - reports

London Stock Exchange nears £1trn in ETF assets

More on Companies

AJ Bell platform assets hit record £76.2bn as inflows soar 62%
Companies

AJ Bell platform assets hit record £76.2bn as inflows soar 62%

Investment business AUM reaches £5bn

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 18 January 2024 • 2 min read
Ruffer trust endures 'worst year in history' as 'protective toolkit' fails to deliver
Companies

Ruffer trust endures 'worst year in history' as 'protective toolkit' fails to deliver

NAV total return fell 6.2%

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 17 January 2024 • 3 min read
Positive performance offsets £100m Brooks Macdonald outflows as FUM ticks up 4.3%
Companies

Positive performance offsets £100m Brooks Macdonald outflows as FUM ticks up 4.3%

Assets jump to £17.6bn

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 17 January 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot