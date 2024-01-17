Rathbones assets rise 4.5% despite £300m Investec W&I outflows

According to a fourth-quarter trading statement published today (17 January), the group closed the year with £105.3bn FUMA, up from £100.7bn in September 2023 and £60.2bn at the end of 2022. Of the total FUMA figure, £48bn came from Rathbones Investment Management (up from £45.1bn in 2022); £42.2bn from Investec W&I; £1.3bn from Saunderson House (down from £4.1bn last year) and £13.8bn from Rathbones Asset Management (up from £11bn in 2022). Rathbones Unit Trust Management rebrands to Rathbones Asset Management However, the group noted total net flows into wealth management flatlin...