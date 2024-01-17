Rathbones assets rise 4.5% despite £300m Investec W&I outflows

Rathbones Group's funds under management and administration rose 4.5% in the final three months of 2023, despite suffering £300m in outflows from Investec W&I following the merger.
According to a fourth-quarter trading statement published today (17 January), the group closed the year with £105.3bn FUMA, up from £100.7bn in September 2023 and £60.2bn at the end of 2022. Of the total FUMA figure, £48bn came from Rathbones Investment Management (up from £45.1bn in 2022); £42.2bn from Investec W&I; £1.3bn from Saunderson House (down from £4.1bn last year) and £13.8bn from Rathbones Asset Management (up from £11bn in 2022). Rathbones Unit Trust Management rebrands to Rathbones Asset Management However, the group noted total net flows into wealth management flatlin...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes