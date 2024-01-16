Global investors temper bond yield expectations amid record rate cuts optimism

Global fund managers turned less bullish on the bond market in January, as record optimism for interest rate cuts drove them to pile into Magnificent Seven stocks and long-duration tech.
According to the latest Bank of America Global Fund Manager survey, investors have scaled back expectations on bond yields, following the 100bps rally in long-term rates over the past two months. The survey found that 55% of respondents expect lower bond yields over the next 12 months, down slightly from a record 62% in December 2023, while expectations for lower short-term rates reached a record-high this month. Global investors remain set on Goldilocks soft landing despite bearish stance Over two-thirds think the Federal Reserve will be the most important driver of bond yields i...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes