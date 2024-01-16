Close Brothers AM poaches another senior investment manager from Investec W&I

She will be responsible for bolstering the firm's bespoke offering, CBAM explained. Barrow was most recently at Investec Wealth & Investment, working as a wealth manager and senior investment director. She is the latest in a series of hires from Investec W&I by CBAM. Close Brothers AM hires senior investment duo from Investec W&I Barrow worked at Investec W&I for more than 15 years, and managed portfolios for private clients, charities, trusts and pension schemes. Prior to this, she worked on the Asian equities desk at DBS Vickers, after starting her career at BNP Paribas in Lon...