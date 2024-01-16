Ardevora Asset Management shuts its doors after 14 years

In a statement on LinkedIn, co-founders Jeremy Lang and William Pattisson said they had decided to "stop managing money for third parties". "As a result, Ardevora Asset Management will be closing its doors to external investors and returning capital to all of its clients," they added. The company was founded in 2010 by Lang and Pattisson, who both worked across several of the firm's funds. Ardevora Asset Management names new CEO Pattisson stepped down as CEO in June 2023 to focus solely on his fund management position at the firm, and was replaced by then head of global distribu...