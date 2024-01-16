Ardevora Asset Management shuts its doors after 14 years

Ardevora Asset Management is shutting down after 14 years, the company announced yesterday (15 January).
In a statement on LinkedIn, co-founders Jeremy Lang and William Pattisson said they had decided to "stop managing money for third parties". "As a result, Ardevora Asset Management will be closing its doors to external investors and returning capital to all of its clients," they added. The company was founded in 2010 by Lang and Pattisson, who both worked across several of the firm's funds. Ardevora Asset Management names new CEO Pattisson stepped down as CEO in June 2023 to focus solely on his fund management position at the firm, and was replaced by then head of global distribu...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes