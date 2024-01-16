Panmure Gordon merges with Liberum to create 'UK's largest investment bank'

Panmure Liberum

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 3 min read

Liberum and Panmure Gordon have agreed to an all-share merger to create the UK’s “largest, independent investment bank”.

 In a stock exchange filing today (16 January), the companies said the combined entity will be rebranded to Panmure Liberum. Liberum reasserts Quilter 'buy' rating as cheap valuation leaves company 'vulnerable' to bid The merger will also be supported by specialist investor Atlas Merchant Capital, which will provide "substantial financial backing" and the liquidity to support its long-term strategic goals, the two investment banks explained. However, they did not reveal how much Atlas would be investing in Panmure Liberum, nor how much the all-share merger will be worth. Until t...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

London Stock Exchange nears £1trn in ETF assets

AJ Bell platform assets hit record £76.2bn as inflows soar 62%

More on Companies

AJ Bell platform assets hit record £76.2bn as inflows soar 62%
Companies

AJ Bell platform assets hit record £76.2bn as inflows soar 62%

Investment business AUM reaches £5bn

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 18 January 2024 • 2 min read
Ruffer trust endures 'worst year in history' as 'protective toolkit' fails to deliver
Companies

Ruffer trust endures 'worst year in history' as 'protective toolkit' fails to deliver

NAV total return fell 6.2%

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 17 January 2024 • 3 min read
Positive performance offsets £100m Brooks Macdonald outflows as FUM ticks up 4.3%
Companies

Positive performance offsets £100m Brooks Macdonald outflows as FUM ticks up 4.3%

Assets jump to £17.6bn

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 17 January 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot