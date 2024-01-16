Panmure Gordon merges with Liberum to create 'UK's largest investment bank'

Liberum and Panmure Gordon have agreed to an all-share merger to create the UK’s “largest, independent investment bank”.
In a stock exchange filing today (16 January), the companies said the combined entity will be rebranded to Panmure Liberum. Liberum reasserts Quilter 'buy' rating as cheap valuation leaves company 'vulnerable' to bid The merger will also be supported by specialist investor Atlas Merchant Capital, which will provide "substantial financial backing" and the liquidity to support its long-term strategic goals, the two investment banks explained. However, they did not reveal how much Atlas would be investing in Panmure Liberum, nor how much the all-share merger will be worth. Until t...
