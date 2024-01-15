iShares chief Ramji exits in management shake-up

BlackRock's global head of iShares and index investments Salim Ramji is set to leave the business, with Edwin Conway, global head of equity private markets, also due to depart as part of an overhaul of its senior management structure.
The exits were announced in a memo to staff from Larry Fink, chair and chief executive at BlackRock, and Rob Kapito, president, on Friday (12 January), following the firm's fourth quarter earnings call and the announcement of its $12.5bn acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners. In the memo, seen by Investment Week, the asset management giant said Ramji would be leaving the firm after a decade to pursue "a new career path" and seek a senior leadership role outside the firm. His departure coincides with the creation of a new strategic Global Product Solutions business, which will...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes