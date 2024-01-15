iShares chief Ramji exits in management shake-up

The exits were announced in a memo to staff from Larry Fink, chair and chief executive at BlackRock, and Rob Kapito, president, on Friday (12 January), following the firm's fourth quarter earnings call and the announcement of its $12.5bn acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners. In the memo, seen by Investment Week, the asset management giant said Ramji would be leaving the firm after a decade to pursue "a new career path" and seek a senior leadership role outside the firm. His departure coincides with the creation of a new strategic Global Product Solutions business, which will...