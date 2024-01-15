Gravis taps abrdn for private credit chief

Gravis Capital Management has hired Albane Poulin to the newly created role of head of private credit.
In her new role, she will oversee Gravis' activities in private credit across existing investment trusts - the £1.1bn GCP Infrastructure Investments and £400m GCP Asset Backed Income - which terminated merger talks in September after a number of shareholders expressed opposition to the move. Poulin joined from abrdn, where she was head of European private placements, and has also served as lead fund manager of the Secure Income and Cash Flow fund, which invests in a range of private credit assets classes, since its inception in 2017. Gravis trusts GCP Infra and GCP Asset Backed Income...
