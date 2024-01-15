Guinness adds co-portfolio manager to European Equity Income fund

Guinness Global Investors has appointed Will James as co-portfolio manager of the European Equity Income strategy to work alongside current manager, Nick Edwards.
James joined the firm from Premier Miton, where he managed the Premier Miton Equity Income fund, which closed in June 2023. In 2009, he launched the Standard Life Investments Europe ex-UK Equity Income fund at abrdn, which he managed for 11 years before his move to Premier Miton in 2021. He started his career at Adam Investment Management, where he managed the CF Adam Worldwide fund. Guinness launches OEIC versions of four Irish funds "I am delighted to join Guinness Global Investors' ambitious team, which has supported growth in the business with an investment philosophy and app...
