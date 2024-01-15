London remains 'key destination' for IPOs

London has not “lost its lustre for listings”, with the vast majority of international companies regarding it as a top choice to float, according to a KPMG survey.
The survey found that 94% of European and UK equity capital markets leaders believe large international companies would consider listing in New York, with London the second choice (86%), while Amsterdam is a distant third (50%). Respondents also said the UK IPO market will return to normal activity levels in 2025, although two-thirds of leaders said EMEA IPOs in 2024 will be led by the Middle East and Germany. Kazakh airline Air Astana plans dual London listing Aadam Brown, head of independent equity capital markets advisory at KPMG UK, said: "When it comes to where to list, it boi...
