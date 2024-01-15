Police presence increased as six arrested over plot to disrupt London Stock Exchange

James Baxter-Derrington
Police presence across the City of London is set to be raised over the coming week, following the arrest of six pro-Palestine activists by the Metropolitan police, which had plotted to disrupt to the London Stock Exchange.

According to the Met, activists from Palestine Action had intended to prevent the building opening for trading this morning (15 January). Detective superintendent Sian Thomas said the Met had been in contact with the City of London police and other forces to "ensure that appropriate resources are in place to deal with any disruption in the coming days", with the LSE plot one element of a "planned week of action". TUI eyes 24 June delisting from London Stock Exchange The Met were informed of the plot by the Daily Express, which discovered the action as part of an investigation. T...

Trustpilot