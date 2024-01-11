Close Brothers AM hires senior investment duo from Investec W&I

Based in London, Matt Green has joined as a senior investment director, while Jonathan Follows has been hired as a senior investment manager. Close Brothers AM restructures senior investment leadership Green worked at Investec W&I for nearly a decade, where he provided investment services to private clients, company directors, trustees and professional advisers, and sat on several investment committees, having started his career at Barclays Global Private Bank. Follows spent eight years at Investec W&I, specialising in managing bespoke portfolios for private clients, trusts, chari...