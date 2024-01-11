LXi REIT agrees to £1.9bn LondonMetric takeover deal

Real estate investment trust LXi has agreed to a recommended all-share merger with LondonMetric in a deal valued at £1.9bn, creating an enlarged UK REIT with a combined £6.2bn portfolio.
Following weeks of discussions, the boards of both companies confirmed in a stock exchange notice today (11 January) that for each LXi share held, shareholders will receive 0.55 new LondonMetric shares as part of a scheme of arrangement. Based on the closing price per LXi share on 15 December of 99.5p, the offer represents a premium of about 9%, and a 13% premium to the volume weighted average closing price per LXi share for the one-month period to 15 December of 95.7p. LondonMetric Property in talks to acquire LXi REIT Once the merger is complete, existing LondonMetric shareholde...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes