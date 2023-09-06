Pembroke VCT launches share offer to raise up to £60m

Over-allotment facility of up to £20m

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
The subscription offer is for up to £40m of B ordinary shares, with an over-allotment facility for up to a further £20m of B ordinary shares.
Pembroke VCT has launched a new share offer to raise up to £60m to invest in new opportunities and continue supporting its existing portfolio companies.

Pembroke, which holds £216m in assets and is part of the €9bn private equity firm Oakley Capital, will aim to deploy 30% of funds raised in new opportunities and 70% in follow-on investments in existing holdings, with 80% of the funds raised invested within 12 months.

The VCT invests in early-stage, founder-led, high-growth businesses in the traditional consumer, business services and technology sectors. The portfolio currently has over 40 growth-stage companies, many of which have "strong exit potential", the firm said. 

In a letter to shareholders, chair Jonathan Djanogly said: "After raising over £229m since 2012 and returning £52m to shareholders, Pembroke has invested in 64 companies.

"Since April 2022, the company has invested £11m across six new exciting and innovative businesses, and £18m in 15 existing portfolio companies."

The chair said that as the company continues its growth beyond the £200m net asset hurdle, the VCT remains in a "strong position" and the additional cash will allow it to invest in new opportunities while the continued growth of its existing portfolio businesses.

The deadline for the receipt of applications is 12pm on 5 April 2024 in respect of the 2023/2024 tax year and 3pm on 28 June 2024 in respect of the 2024/2025 tax year, or as soon as the offer is fully subscribed. The minimum investment is £5,000.

The closing date of the offer, and the deadline for receipt of applications for the final allotment with respect to the 2024/2025 tax year, may be extended by the directors at their discretion to a date no later than 4 September 2024.

