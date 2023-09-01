Triple Point Social Housing sells four properties roughly in line with book value

The properties were sold at a gain of £663,136 (9.6%) against the purchase price and comprise a range of property types, lessees and care providers.

In a stock exchange notice today (1 September), the board said the assets had been sold to a private UK real estate investment firm for £7,586,600, which is only marginally (c.4%) lower than the aggregate book value of £7,870,000 at 30 June.

The properties were sold at a gain of £663,136 (9.6%) against the purchase price and comprise a range of property types, lessees and care providers. At 30 June, the assets had a blended net initial yield of 5.75% and weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) of 19.3 years.

Following the release of the REIT's interim results due on 7 September and consultation with shareholders, the Board will determine the best use of sale, which may include the repayment of debt and/or the return of capital to shareholders through further share buybacks.

Chris Phillips, chair of the Group, said: "The Board is very pleased to have completed the sale of this portfolio of properties for a gain against purchase price and principally in line with its book value.

"The sale demonstrates continued liquidity, and the resilience of valuations in the specialised supported housing sector."

The intention to explore the sale of a portfolio of properties to fund a capital return to shareholders was first announced in February. Numis analyst Andrew Rees said that, seven months later, shareholders might have been hoping for a more "meaningful" realisation than four assets.

However, he said that given the concerns over valuation, particularly in the wake of nearest peer Civitas Social Housing being taken private at a 26% discount to NAV, the "modest" c.4% discount to book value achieved on these sales is "a positive outcome".

"That said, it is not clear whether these four properties are representative of the wider portfolio and therefore we expect the share price reaction will be tempered by the modest size of the disposal," he added.

According to the Association of Investment Companies, SOHO is trading at a 56% discount to NAV, with its share price up 2% this morning.

In a research note, QuotedData said the sale gives "considerable credence" to the valuation methodology used to calculate the NAV.

Even if property valuations and debt servicing costs move up, the firm said the current discount looks "excessive to say the least and leaves a huge margin for error".

Numis' Rees noted that given the trust has no near-term debt refinancing obligations and its existing debt incurs fixed rate interest cost, he expects some of the proceeds of the sale will be returned to shareholders.

In April this year, SOHO announced it would be undertaking a share buyback programme of up to £5m, which was completed in June.