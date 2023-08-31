Pictet Group posts 3.7% drop in profits for H1 2023

AUM and new cash rises

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read
AUM grew to CHF 638bn from CHF 612bn at the end of December 2022.
Image:

AUM grew to CHF 638bn from CHF 612bn at the end of December 2022.

Pictet Group’s net profit has fallen in the first half of 2023 at CHF 366m (£327.3m), down from CHF 380m as of the end of June 2022.

In its H1 2023 results published today (31 August), the company reported assets under management or custody grew in the first six months of the year to CHF 638bn from CHF 612bn at the end of December 2022.

Net new money also saw a significant increase to CHF 15bn, up from CHF 4bn at the end of last year.

Pictet AM launches fund investing in a regenerative economy

Operating income was up 3% from H1 2022 (CHF1.6bn), alongside a 3% increase in total operating expenses before tax (CHF 1.1bn) and an operating result of CHF 475m, representing a 2% rise.

The company, however, noted its total capital ratio remained strong over the first half of 2023, at 29.3% as of the end of June, above the 12% minimum required by FINMA, based on CHF 3.5bn of total regulatory capital.

Renaud de Planta, senior managing partner at Pictet Group, said: "Our stability and long-term investment focus led to significant inflows in the first half of the year. We continued to hire for excellence and invest in technology to honour our commitment to enduring quality."

Related Topics

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Former Prudential chief Mark FitzPatrick leads race for next St James's Place CEO - reports

'Consolidator' Nippon Active Value posts 6.7% rise to NAV total return for first half of 2023

More on Companies

“Our analysis clearly shows that full integration is the best outcome for UBS, our stakeholders and the Swiss economy,” said UBS group CEO Sergio Ermotti.
Companies

UBS posts record bank profit following Credit Suisse acquisition

$29.2bn in profit

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 31 August 2023 • 2 min read
The FCA argued it is the more appropriate body to remedy the issues of the wholesale data market
Companies

FCA provisionally opts not to involve CMA in wholesale data market review

Four respondents seek CMA involvement

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 31 August 2023 • 3 min read
Half of the world’s dividends in Q2 were contributed by banks.
Companies

Global dividends hit record $568bn in Q2 2023

Up 6.3% year on year

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 30 August 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

John Bennett retires from Janus Henderson to focus on Rangers FC

31 August 2023 • 2 min read
02

Consumer Duty and what it could mean for asset managers

30 August 2023 • 1 min read
03

Only eight asset managers labelled ESG 'leaders' by Morningstar

30 August 2023 • 1 min read
04

Huw Pill: BoE must 'see the job through' against inflation

31 August 2023 • 2 min read
05

FCA provisionally opts not to involve CMA in wholesale data market review

31 August 2023 • 3 min read
06

UBS posts record bank profit following Credit Suisse acquisition

31 August 2023 • 2 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot