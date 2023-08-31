FCA provisionally opts not to involve CMA in wholesale data market review

The FCA argued it is the more appropriate body to remedy the issues of the wholesale data market

In an update published today (31 August), the FCA revealed four respondents had sought for the regulator to make an MIR in relation to the benchmarks, credit ratings data and market data vendor (MDV) services industries.

These were German investment funds association BVI, UK financial markets data users association Information Providers User Group, a benchmarks provider and a financial data services consultancy firm.

Benchmarks

The respondents sought the MIR for benchmarks firms due to the consolidation of the market around three main providers that account for a "large majority" of UK revenues generated since 2017.

It is alleged these administrators have market power due to their benchmarks being considered "must-have" for clients and investors, which in turn is used to raise already high fees without offering "any increase in quality of service".

They also argued the pricing practices are "opaque" and often "must-have" benchmarks are bundled with other benchmarks not required by clients, forcing users to license benchmarks they do not require.

The FCA noted the consolidation and network effect resulting in "must-have" products, along with higher costs caused by complex licensing terms, package deals and termination requirements. It also notes the increased input costs to producing benchmarks may justify some price rises, but also stands as a barrier to entry for competitors.

Despite these competition concerns, the FCA believes its rule-making powers to be a more appropriate remedy than the intervention of the CMA at this stage.

Credit ratings data

The respondents argued the largest credit rating agencies are in a position of market power and maintain a "must-have" status over users, an argument the FCA also highlighted.

The regulator noted the high concentration of the market in the ‘Big Three' providers, exacerbated by the requirement of buy side coverage to include ratings data from at least two of these providers, which limits substitutability.

It also noted the barriers to entry caused by the "significant cost and resource requirement" for a new entrant to build a global coverage akin to that of the incumbents, along with a "significant variation in pricing" not directly based on costs.

Despite these competition concerns, the FCA said it believed it was better placed to remedy the situation than the CMA, particularly as any solution would require cooperation with global supervisory bodies, which the regulator argued it could more easily liaise with.

MDVs

The respondents argued the essential contents and functions of MDV services were bundled into their commercial products, which they suggested could be unbundled to provide fairer fees.

The FCA noted the provision of these services was highly concentrated in just two providers, with "very high start-up costs" limiting entry by competitors.

It also noted the commercial practices of MDVs, including complex licensing and bundling, may "impede effective competition".

Although the FCA has no specific rulemaking powers over MDVs, however, it thought the root cause of these competition concerns apply to the wholesale data supply chain.

As such, the FCA argued, as a sector regulator, it was better positioned than the CMA to tackle these harms in a holistic manner.