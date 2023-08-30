CCLA: Investment sector has to 'show leadership' to eradicate modern slavery

The vast majority of asset managers are failing to consider modern slavery issues in their investments.

In its latest Fix it, Find it, Prevent it report - part of the homonymous initiative aimed at combating modern slavery through corporate engagement with investee companies - the investment manager said UK business efforts to tackle the issue are stalling, with statements submitted to the UK government register falling sharply in 2022.

CCLA CEO Peter Hugh Smith said while the initiative celebrates the progress being made in addressing modern slavery, "we should be under no illusion about there being more to do".

"In times like these, the investment sector has to show leadership to ensure we eradicate modern slavery," he added.

His remarks followed Walk Free's 2023 Global Slavery index, published in June, which revealed that the vast majority of asset managers are failing to consider modern slavery issues in their investments.

More specifically, roughly a quarter claimed they conducted some form of due diligence on modern slavery issues in their portfolios, while just one in three asset managers in the UK disclosed being part of initiatives looking to tackle such issues.

Hugh Smith added: "The Global Slavery index makes for grim reading, but it also makes it very clear. The investment industry can and should do more to address modern slavery. It is not right that investors profit from this crime and we need to do everything we can to engage with the companies we own so that they are active in addressing issues and providing remedy to those affected.

"Furthermore, in an environment where we are progressing towards greater transparency and disclosure on what constitutes sustainable investments and where investment firms are increasingly required to substantiate product sustainability claims, we believe that the requirement to identify and address modern slavery in operations and supply chains should also extend to investment portfolios."

CCLA also praised investors in the hospitality and construction sectors for their positive engagement, as the sectors' due diligence processes have been enhanced with the identification and remediation of modern slavery risks.

The investment manager highlighted the cases of Compass Group and IHG, which both reported on finding, fixing and preventing modern slavery in their operations and supply chains.

Martin Buttle, better work lead at CCLA, said: "It is heartening to see that investors have been able to take a number of the businesses we have engaged with on a journey to address modern slavery. While it is a long journey and slower than we would like, we recognise that finding, fixing and preventing modern slavery is very involved but absolutely vital if we are to meet Sustainable Development Goal 8.7, calling for its eradication by 2030.

"As we move forward, we must more than redouble our efforts and replicate the progress achieved in the hospitality sector, in the construction sector and beyond."

At the same time, the investment manager called on the UK government to "fulfil it promises" and strengthen the Modern Slavery Act, while also mandating financial institutions report on investing and lending portfolios.

Sara Thornton, modern slavery consultant at CCLA and former UK independent anti-slavery commissioner, said: "With 86% of the 27 million people in forced labour employed by the private sector, it is clear that businesses must take more action to identify and address slavery and trafficking in their operations and supply chains.

"Notably in the UK, we import an estimated $18bn worth of goods that present a high slavery risk so we need our policymakers to step up legislation so that there is a level playing field and incentives for all companies to find, fix and prevent instances of modern slavery in their operations and global supply chains."

The Find it, Fix it, Prevent it initiative was set up by CCLA in 2019 to bring together investors, academics and non-governmental organisations to share knowledge, set targets and monitor the progress being made in tackling modern slavery in businesses and their supply chains.

It is currently backed by 65 global investors managing £15trn of assets.