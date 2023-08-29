Allianz GI hires head of equity Europe core and value from UBS AM

He will be based in London and will report to head of investments equity Europe Jörg De Vries-Hippen.

Vahid will lead efforts to strengthen and expand the company's capabilities in the fundamentally-managed European core and value space, as well as establishing core and value as an "additional pillar" of the Allianz GI equity platform, it said.

He spent over 20 years at UBS Asset Management where he most recently was deputy head of global value equity and head of European mid-cap equities. Prior to this, Vahid was a portfolio manager for European small and mid-caps and a European equities research analyst at UBS AM.

Commenting on Vahid's hire, De Vries-Hippen said: "The addition of Kayvan to the team will further strengthen our capabilities in European core and value investing, an area we know is of key importance to our clients. Kayvan's investment approach, particularly his experience in value investing, will complement the existing team whilst bringing a fresh perspective to our existing approach and client solutions."

Virginie Maisonneuve, global CIO, equity, at Allianz Global Investors, added: "We are pleased to add someone of Kayvan's calibre to our equities team. He brings with him extensive knowledge and understanding of European equities and value investing and will further enhance our expertise in this area. Working closely with colleagues across the equities platform, I am sure Kayvan will help unlock new and exciting opportunities for our clients."