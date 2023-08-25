GAM EM debt manager Denise Prime retires

Denise Prime was the lead manager on the $80.7m GAM Star Emerging Market Rates fund.
Denise Prime has taken an early retirement from GAM following a 13-year career at the firm.

In a statement to Investment Week, a spokesperson for GAM "thanked her for her outstanding contribution to the team and to GAM".

Prime was the lead manager on the $80.7m GAM Star Emerging Market Rates fund, which will be taken over by Paul McNamara, who has co-managed the fund with Prime since 2010.

Questions raised over 'management credibility' as Liontrust fails to buy GAM

He will be joined by Michael Biggs and Markus Heider as co-managers on 1 September, with the pair also stepping onto GAM's ranges for EM rates, local emerging bond and sustainable local emerging bond investment strategies.

McNamara will remain the sole manager on the firm's blend and hard currency portfolios, and echoed his thanks to Prime's contributions to the firm, wishing her "a well-deserved and happy retirement".

On his new co-managers, he said: "By naming Michael and Markus as co-managers, I am very happy to be able to draw from the incredible talent pool and experience I have nurtured within my team and GAM to manage EM Fixed Income investments on behalf of our clients."

Trustpilot