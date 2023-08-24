Odey AM vacates 18 Upper Brook Street for shared offices

Crispin Odey (pictured) has also stepped down as a director of a trio of companies that oversee assets for his children | PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

According to a Companies House filing, Odey AM made the move on 23 August 2023.

A person close to the matter confirmed to Investment Week that the staff had moved into the new offices, alongside the regulatory shift.

Odey AM first took up the 18 Upper Brook Street offices on 13 May 2020, following almost three decades at its former 12 Grosvenor Street offices.

The firm's subsidiary, Brook Asset Management, remains at the 18 Upper Brook Street offices, according to Companies House filings.

Odey family companies

Crispin Odey has also stepped down as a director of a trio of companies that oversee assets for his children, who are all registered as persons with significant control.

According to Companies House, Odey stepped back from Bywell Hall, Eastbach and Hotham Investments on 4 August 2023, leaving ex-wife Nichola Pease as one of two directors, alongside Lisa-Marie Rowland, who has held a previous directorship at J O Hambro Capital Management.

All three of the businesses have also changed their registered addresses from 18 Upper Brook Street to an Eastbourne address.