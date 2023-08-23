VCTs prove resilient against wider venture capital industry decline

Strong fundraising figures

Deal volume also fell, with the number of deals completed in 2022 (3213) down by 16% on the 3830 deals completed in 2021.
Venture capital trusts saw an 8% growth in deployment of capital over 2022, despite a staggering 23% drop in funding from the wider UK venture capital industry.

Over the 2022 calendar year, VCTs invested £664m across 345 investments, data from the Venture Capital Trust Association revealed.

Fundraising figures were also strong for the 2022/23 tax year, with £1bn of new capital being raised for the second year running.

Investment Week reveals finalists for 25th Investment Company of the Year Awards

At the same time, the wider UK venture capital industry suffered a 23% drop in funding, as, according to KPMG data,  investors were pushed to take a more cautious approach amid global economic turmoil.

The VCTA - which is made up of more than 90% of the VCT industry by value - also found that total sales of VCT-supported companies amounted to £18.2bn in 2022, representing an increase of 54% on the previous year.

Exports also rose significantly, with sales totalling over £3.7bn last year. This was a 29.8% rise on the 2021's figure, which illustrates the growing number of businesses which are expanding overseas.

91% of investment trusts end H1 on discount as macroeconomic stresses bite

Will Fraser-Allen, chair of the VCTA, said: "UK PLC is increasingly in need of innovative young businesses to push the economy forwards and help to drive growth by investing in new technologies such as artificial intelligence."

He added: "With government policy also looking to bolster UK growth by encouraging investment in fast-growing companies, the vital role of VCTs in the investment ecosystem has never been clearer."

