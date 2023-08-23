NewGAMe accuses Liontrust CEO of 'bordering illegality' with 'misleading' communications

CEO of Liontrust John Ions (pictured) has been accused of spreading 'misleading information' over investor views of NewGAMe

In a letter to shareholders sent on Tuesday (22 August), the investor group alleged that Ions had lied in a letter to GAM shareholders about the views of one of the firm's major external managers.

On 20 August, Liontrust head of corporate development David Boyle contacted a number of GAM shareholders in Ions' name.

In an email, Ions said he had discussed the scenario in which the Liontrust bid fails and NewGAMe acquires a partial stake in GAM with John Seo, co-founder and managing director of Fermat Capital, a key third-party manager for which GAM undertakes distribution outside the US.

Ions claimed that should NewGAMe achieve its ambitions, Fermat would seriously consider terminating its relationship with GAM, particularly as Seo would not do business with people "he does not trust".

The CEO stated he had been in "regular contact" with Seo, adding he had been "very supportive of the Liontrust offer and equally as frustrated with the NewGAMe approach and the lack of understanding of the business requirements".

Ions then alleged that Seo had had "no contact" with NewGAMe and had "questioned the integrity" of the investor group.

This meant that Seo was "in no mind to lunge straight into a relationship with people he does not trust and, therefore, is seriously thinking about giving GAM notice if NewGAMe prevail", Ions wrote.

As a result of the letter, director of NewGAMe Albert Saporta contacted Seo on 21 August, to alert him of the "kind of email Liontrust is sending to GAM's shareholders" and confirm whether Ions' email was an accurate representation of Seo's views.

In reply, Seo stated: "I am shocked and dismayed by this email. I called John Ions immediately. He will retract the email. I never wrote those words, and I would never approve of those words."

Liontrust and GAM

Rock Investment SAS, part of the NewGAMe investor group, contacted the boards of both Liontrust and GAM to raise Ions' correspondence.

Writing to Alastair Barbour, Liontrust chair, Rock Investment director Anthony Maarek said while it is "not uncommon for the bidder and its opponents to trade barbs", Ions letter had crossed the line of "what can be decently and legally be undertaken to convince reluctant shareholders to accept an offer" and urged the board to "ensure that Liontrust behaves more responsibly going forward".

Maarek also informed Liontrust he had contacted the Swiss Takeover board.

Writing to GAM chair David Jacob, Maarek urged GAM to also contact the Swiss Takeover board to formally distance itself from the statements.

Swiss Takeover Board

In the letter to the Swiss Takeover Board, NewGAMe alleged Liontrust had been using "increasingly problematic methods" to promote its offer that were "highly problematic from the point of view of takeover law".

"Liontrust has been approaching GAM shareholders with increasingly aggressive rhetoric and the dissemination of misleading information," the investor group claimed.

Liontrust's attempt to buy GAM has been extended over many months, with the offer period for the purchase due to end today after being pushed back various times.

NewGAMe noted that as the offer period from Liontrust had been open for 40 trading days, it could only be extended with the approval of the board.

"Extending Liontrust's offer will only make this situation worse," it argued.

Liontrust and GAM declined to comment. Seo confirmed his reply to NewGAMe was correct but had no further comments.