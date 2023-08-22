Investment Week reveals finalists for 25th Investment Company of the Year Awards

The awards, which have been running for a quarter of a century, highlight managers in this important part of the market, who have delivered consistently strong performance for investors across a variety of sectors.

Our winners will be announced during a special 25th anniversary awards ceremony on 16 November in London.

Methodology

The shortlists for the awards were constructed using scores provided by the AIC, using Morningstar data.

Investment companies need a three-year track record to 30 June 2023 to be shortlisted and a market cap of £50m or above.

Within each sector, companies had their cumulative fair NAV returns calculated over three discrete periods in sterling terms. Returns over the 12 months to 30 June 2023 were given a 40% weighting, the 12 months to 30 June 2022 were given a 30% weighting, while the 12 months to 30 June 2021 accounted for 20% of the overall score. The final 10% weight was given to the full cumulative NAV return over the three years to 30 June 2023.

These scores were added to give a single score out of 100, the highest of which were considered for the shortlists, with oversight from our judging panel.

Shortlisted companies and their boards will now be contacted by Investment Week and asked to submit a questionnaire, which will be used in the qualitative judging stage.

Winners are then chosen by our judging panel after heated debate during our judging sessions, where qualitative factors will also be considered.

The judging panel for the awards includes some of the UK's leading researchers and investors in investment companies.

They will also decide this year's winner of the Jackie Beard Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry.

This award will be presented in tribute to Jackie to an individual who has gone above and beyond their job role to make a significant contribution to the investment company sector during their career.

Nominate for Rising Star of the Year

Investment Week is also accepting nominations for this year's Investment Company of the Year Rising Star Award.

The Rising Star Award is an individual award aimed at highlighting the achievements of newer members of the industry and the skills they can bring to the investment trust/VCT sector.

This accolade is open to nominees with a maximum of six years' experience in the investment industry as at 30 November 2023. They must work in a role directly connected to investment trusts/VCTs. Individuals can nominate themselves or be nominated by colleagues.

Nominees can work in a range of roles connected to investment trusts and VCTs including fund management, product selection, research, investor relations, marketing or distribution.

Judges will consider professional progression and performance but will also take into account factors including: passion for the investment trust/VCT sector; excellence in their role; improvements to existing processes or products; engagement in industry-wide initiatives; and helping promote investment trusts/VCTs more widely.

You can make a nomination here by 5pm on 22 September 2023 providing the following information: name of nominee; company name; job role; number of years in the industry; and a short statement of no more than 250-300 words explaining how they have made an impact in this sector and why they should win this award this year. Please note, nominees must have a job role connected to investment trusts/VCTs. Investment Week will publish a shortlist for this category in early October.

Finalists for Investment Company of the Year Awards 2023

UK All Companies

Aurora

Fidelity Special Values

Mercantile

UK Income

Edinburgh Investment

Invesco Select UK Equity

JPMorgan Claverhouse

Law Debenture Corporation

Merchants Trust

Temple Bar

UK Smaller Companies

Aberforth Smaller Companies

Odyssean Investment Trust

Oryx International Growth

Rockwood Strategic

Strategic Equity Capital

Asia Pacific

Pacific Assets

Pacific Horizon

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company

Schroder AsiaPacific

Europe

BlackRock Greater Europe

Fidelity European Trust

Henderson European Focus

JPMorgan European Growth & Income

Global

Alliance Trust

AVI Global Trust

Brunner

F&C Investment Trust

Martin Currie Global Portfolio

Witan

Overseas Income

Henderson International Income

Invesco Asia

Invesco Select Global Equity Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

Murray International

Schroder Oriental Income

Scottish American

Overseas Smaller Companies

AVI Japan Opportunity

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies

Fidelity Asian Values

Montanaro European Smaller

Nippon Active Value

Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC

Emerging Markets

BlackRock Frontiers

BlackRock Latin American

Gulf Investment Fund

Mobius Investment Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets

Single Country



Ashoka India Equity Investment

India Capital Growth

Canadian General Investments

CC Japan Income & Growth

JPMorgan American

Pershing Square Holdings

Schroder Japan Trust

VietNam Holding

Flexible

Caledonia Investments

Global Opportunities Trust

Hansa Investment Company Ltd

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income

Private Equity and Growth Capital

3i Group

CT Private Equity Trust

HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HgCapital Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust

Oakley Capital Investments

Debt

BioPharma Credit

CVC Income & Growth GBP

Fair Oaks Income 2021

Marble Point Loan Financing

Real Estate Credit Investments

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income

Volta Finance

Property

AEW UK REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT

PRS REIT

Urban Logistics REIT

Biotechnology & Healthcare

Bellevue Healthcare

Polar Capital Global Healthcare

RTW Biotech Opportunities

Commodities & Resources

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc

CQS Natural Resources G&I

Geiger Counter

Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure

BBGI Global Infrastructure

GCP Infrastructure Investment

Renewable Energy Infrastructure

Foresight Solar

Greencoat UK Wind

Gresham House Energy Storage

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

JLEN Environmental Assets Group

Specialist

Allianz Technology Trust

Polar Capital Technology

Amedeo Air Four Plus

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure

Impax Environmental Markets

Menhaden Resource Efficiency

Polar Capital Global Financials

Tufton Oceanic Assets

Group of the Year

BlackRock

J.P.Morgan Asset Management

Janus Henderson Investors

Schroders

VCT Generalist

Albion Development VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT2

Foresight VCT

Octopus Apollo VCT

Pembroke VCT B

Puma VCT 13

Thames Ventures VCT Ventures 2

VCT Specialist

Oxford Technology VCT 4

Seneca Growth Capital VCT

Thames Ventures VCT 2 Healthcare Shares

Triple Point 2011 Venture Shares

Unicorn AIM VCT

Rising Star of the Year Award

Shortlist to be announced

Jackie Beard Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry



To be announced on the night