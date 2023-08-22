Investment Week reveals finalists for 25th Investment Company of the Year Awards

Investment Week is pleased to announce the finalists for the 25th Investment Company of the Year Awards, in association with the AIC.
The awards, which have been running for a quarter of a century, highlight managers in this important part of the market, who have delivered consistently strong performance for investors across a variety of sectors.
Our winners will be announced during a special 25th anniversary awards ceremony on 16 November in London.
We would like to thank the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) for being our headline sponsor for the awards and Law Debenture for being a sponsor.
Methodology
The shortlists for the awards were constructed using scores provided by the AIC, using Morningstar data.
Investment companies need a three-year track record to 30 June 2023 to be shortlisted and a market cap of £50m or above.
Within each sector, companies had their cumulative fair NAV returns calculated over three discrete periods in sterling terms. Returns over the 12 months to 30 June 2023 were given a 40% weighting, the 12 months to 30 June 2022 were given a 30% weighting, while the 12 months to 30 June 2021 accounted for 20% of the overall score. The final 10% weight was given to the full cumulative NAV return over the three years to 30 June 2023.
These scores were added to give a single score out of 100, the highest of which were considered for the shortlists, with oversight from our judging panel.
Shortlisted companies and their boards will now be contacted by Investment Week and asked to submit a questionnaire, which will be used in the qualitative judging stage.
Winners are then chosen by our judging panel after heated debate during our judging sessions, where qualitative factors will also be considered.
The judging panel for the awards includes some of the UK's leading researchers and investors in investment companies.
They will also decide this year's winner of the Jackie Beard Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry.
This award will be presented in tribute to Jackie to an individual who has gone above and beyond their job role to make a significant contribution to the investment company sector during their career.
Nominate for Rising Star of the Year
Investment Week is also accepting nominations for this year's Investment Company of the Year Rising Star Award.
The Rising Star Award is an individual award aimed at highlighting the achievements of newer members of the industry and the skills they can bring to the investment trust/VCT sector.
This accolade is open to nominees with a maximum of six years' experience in the investment industry as at 30 November 2023. They must work in a role directly connected to investment trusts/VCTs. Individuals can nominate themselves or be nominated by colleagues.
Nominees can work in a range of roles connected to investment trusts and VCTs including fund management, product selection, research, investor relations, marketing or distribution.
Judges will consider professional progression and performance but will also take into account factors including: passion for the investment trust/VCT sector; excellence in their role; improvements to existing processes or products; engagement in industry-wide initiatives; and helping promote investment trusts/VCTs more widely.
You can make a nomination here by 5pm on 22 September 2023 providing the following information: name of nominee; company name; job role; number of years in the industry; and a short statement of no more than 250-300 words explaining how they have made an impact in this sector and why they should win this award this year. Please note, nominees must have a job role connected to investment trusts/VCTs. Investment Week will publish a shortlist for this category in early October.
Finalists for Investment Company of the Year Awards 2023
UK All Companies
- Aurora
- Fidelity Special Values
- Mercantile
UK Income
- Edinburgh Investment
- Invesco Select UK Equity
- JPMorgan Claverhouse
- Law Debenture Corporation
- Merchants Trust
- Temple Bar
UK Smaller Companies
- Aberforth Smaller Companies
- Odyssean Investment Trust
- Oryx International Growth
- Rockwood Strategic
- Strategic Equity Capital
Asia Pacific
- Pacific Assets
- Pacific Horizon
- Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company
- Schroder AsiaPacific
Europe
- BlackRock Greater Europe
- Fidelity European Trust
- Henderson European Focus
- JPMorgan European Growth & Income
Global
- Alliance Trust
- AVI Global Trust
- Brunner
- F&C Investment Trust
- Martin Currie Global Portfolio
- Witan
Overseas Income
- Henderson International Income
- Invesco Asia
- Invesco Select Global Equity Income
- JPMorgan Global Growth & Income
- Murray International
- Schroder Oriental Income
- Scottish American
Overseas Smaller Companies
- AVI Japan Opportunity
- Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies
- Fidelity Asian Values
- Montanaro European Smaller
- Nippon Active Value
- Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos
- The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC
Emerging Markets
- BlackRock Frontiers
- BlackRock Latin American
- Gulf Investment Fund
- Mobius Investment Trust
- Utilico Emerging Markets
Single Country
- Ashoka India Equity Investment
- India Capital Growth
- Canadian General Investments
- CC Japan Income & Growth
- JPMorgan American
- Pershing Square Holdings
- Schroder Japan Trust
- VietNam Holding
Flexible
- Caledonia Investments
- Global Opportunities Trust
- Hansa Investment Company Ltd
- JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income
Private Equity and Growth Capital
- 3i Group
- CT Private Equity Trust
- HarbourVest Global Private Equity
- HgCapital Trust
- ICG Enterprise Trust
- Oakley Capital Investments
Debt
- BioPharma Credit
- CVC Income & Growth GBP
- Fair Oaks Income 2021
- Marble Point Loan Financing
- Real Estate Credit Investments
- Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income
- Volta Finance
Property
- AEW UK REIT
- Impact Healthcare REIT
- PRS REIT
- Urban Logistics REIT
Biotechnology & Healthcare
- Bellevue Healthcare
- Polar Capital Global Healthcare
- RTW Biotech Opportunities
Commodities & Resources
- BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc
- CQS Natural Resources G&I
- Geiger Counter
Infrastructure
- 3i Infrastructure
- BBGI Global Infrastructure
- GCP Infrastructure Investment
Renewable Energy Infrastructure
- Foresight Solar
- Greencoat UK Wind
- Gresham House Energy Storage
- Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
- JLEN Environmental Assets Group
Specialist
- Allianz Technology Trust
- Polar Capital Technology
- Amedeo Air Four Plus
- Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure
- Impax Environmental Markets
- Menhaden Resource Efficiency
- Polar Capital Global Financials
- Tufton Oceanic Assets
Group of the Year
- BlackRock
- J.P.Morgan Asset Management
- Janus Henderson Investors
- Schroders
VCT Generalist
- Albion Development VCT
- British Smaller Companies VCT2
- Foresight VCT
- Octopus Apollo VCT
- Pembroke VCT B
- Puma VCT 13
- Thames Ventures VCT Ventures 2
VCT Specialist
- Oxford Technology VCT 4
- Seneca Growth Capital VCT
- Thames Ventures VCT 2 Healthcare Shares
- Triple Point 2011 Venture Shares
- Unicorn AIM VCT
Rising Star of the Year Award
Shortlist to be announced
Jackie Beard Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry
To be announced on the night