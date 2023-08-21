Tatton IM launches money market funds

The product was launched in response to feedback the firm received from IFAs, the firm said, which wanted more products available to help retail investors "address concerns over the slowness of deposit taking banks and platforms in passing on the higher interest returns as set by the Bank of England base rate".

The asset manager said the Money Market portfolio category "allows IFAs to demonstrate the value they can add to the entirety of their clients' financial wellbeing by providing better value access to secure cash rates".

The funds will be available across the firm's platforms and will be subject to demand.

Lothar Mentel, CEO and chief investment officer of the firm, said the funds will be "providing investors with returns in excess of bank deposit rates, but with an equal or higher credit profile".

He said the firm had "listened to IFAs and the thoughts and concerns of their underlying clients, and remain open to respond with new, or adapted services in a rapidly changing financial environment".

"The fact that we have deftly navigated ‘black swan' events including the pandemic, economically debilitating lockdowns, war in Europe, and the cost of living and energy price crises is testament to the consistency of our investment approach," Mentel added.