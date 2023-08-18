FCA mandates data reporting on crypto transfers

Travel Rule

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Coming into force on 1 September, the UK rule applies even when crypto companies use third-party suppliers.
Image:

Coming into force on 1 September, the UK rule applies even when crypto companies use third-party suppliers.

Firms will have to collect and transmit data on cryptocurrency transfers under new rules from the Financial Conduct Authority, as the regulator aims to stop the movement of digital assets for illicit purposes.

In a statement yesterday (17 August), the FCA said that crypto operators will now be expected to comply with the ‘Travel Rule', an international attempt to prevent use of digital assets for crimes such as financing terrorism and money laundering.

FCA's Pritchard: We need open debate about crypto risks

The rule brings crypto firms into the regulatory sphere of the Financial Action Task Force, a global anti-money laundering watchdog, and requires them to collect and transmit specific information on the origin of funds and their beneficiaries.

In June 2023, FATF noted its "serious concern" that many jurisdictions had still not brought in the rule, as well as the challenges arising from the various delays to implementation, leading the FCA to work "closely with industry" on how to comply with it.

Coming into force on 1 September, the UK rule applies even when crypto companies use third-party suppliers.

85% of crypto firms fail to meet FCA standards

However, it will not prevent firms from sending and receiving digital assets from jurisdictions that have not implemented the rule, though they must conduct a "risk-based assessment" on whether to release the assets to the intended beneficiary, the FCA added.

"We will keep our expectations under regular review as global adoption of the Travel Rule develops and we will communicate any changes accordingly," the regulator said.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Deep Dive: Tokenisation represents 'paradigm shift' for asset management

Federal Reserve officials split over future path for interest rate hikes

More on Financial services

This follows the recent scandal which saw Coutts, a private bank owned by NatWest, close former UKIP leader Nigel Farage's bank account.
Financial services

FCA to begin de-banking probe

Following Farage saga

Jayna Rana
clock 09 August 2023 • 2 min read
ESMA describes pre-hedging as 'a voluntary market practice which might give rise to conflicts of interest or abusive behaviours'.
Financial services

European regulator backtracks on pre-hedging ban but warns of risks

ESMA decision

Laura Miller
clock 18 July 2023 • 1 min read
A consolidated tape would combine multiple sources of trading data into a single information stream
Financial services

FCA unveils consolidated tape proposals

Equities to follow bonds

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 05 July 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Second largest Home REIT tenant begins wind-up process as investment policy vote looms

18 August 2023 • 3 min read
02

BlackRock Olivia Markham: Gold fever

17 August 2023 • 4 min read
03

The Big Interview: Impax CEO on avoiding 'lazy' ESG acronym and doubling assets by 2030

18 August 2023 • 5 min read
04

91% of investment trusts end H1 on discount as macroeconomic stresses bite

17 August 2023 • 3 min read
05

GAM shareholders offer new loan facility to replace Liontrust offer

18 August 2023 • 2 min read
06

Deep Dive: Tokenisation represents 'paradigm shift' for asset management

18 August 2023 • 4 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot