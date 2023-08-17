St James's Place appoints head of economic research

Joining SJP on 21 August, Mehta will set an economic framework and the house economic view for the firm, working closely with the CIO, investment team and the firm's investment committee.

Mehta joins from Legal & General Investment Management, where she worked for 11 years as a senior European economist providing UK, eurozone and Scandinavian economic and central bank views and analysis.

Before this, she worked at Daiwa Capital Markets, Oxford Economics, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and the Treasury.

Tom Beal, director of investments at SJP, said Mehta will be "instrumental" in setting its house economic view and challenging its investment team's approach on asset allocation.

"Adding an economist to our in-house investment team will further strengthen our capabilities and ensure we continue to deliver on our goal to provide a best-in-class investment proposition to meet the evolving needs of our partners and clients," he said.

Mehta added: "It is an exciting time to be joining the investment team at SJP. We are in a challenging period for monetary policy and central banking, and I look forward to helping the business, as well as SJP's partners and clients, to navigate the economic impacts in this environment."