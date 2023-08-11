UBS ends loss protection deal agreed with Swiss government for Credit Suisse takeover

Voluntary termination

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
The loss protection deal marked the final step in UBS' takeover of Credit Suisse, which was completed on 12 June.
Image:

The loss protection deal marked the final step in UBS' takeover of Credit Suisse, which was completed on 12 June.

UBS has voluntarily terminated the CHF9bn ($10.2bn) loss protection deal agreed with the Swiss government as part of the state-sponsored takeover of Credit Suisse.

In a stock exchange notice today (11 August), the bank also said it no longer needs the public liquidity backstop - a liquidity assistance loan of up to CHF100bn from the Swiss National Bank, backed by the Swiss government. 

In a separate statement, the Swiss government said: "These measures, which were created under emergency law to preserve financial stability, will thus cease to exist, and the confederation and taxpayers will no longer bear any risks arising from these guarantees."

UBS seals £8bn deal with Swiss government to cover Credit Suisse losses

UBS said Credit Suisse has fully repaid the Emergency Liquidity Assistance Plus (ELA+) loan of CHF50bn to the Swiss National Bank.

The loss protection deal marked the final step in UBS' takeover of Credit Suisse. It was agreed on 9 June in an effort to protect the bank against losses accrued during the acquisition of its struggling rival. 

The $10.2bn assistance would have been triggered once UBS had covered the first CHF5bn of losses. The guarantee covered the CHF44bn portfolio of Credit Suisse assets that UBS plans to wind down, equivalent to 3% of the combined group's total assets.

UBS completes takeover of Credit Suisse to create global wealth giant 

"At the time, this was deemed necessary to protect UBS against potential tail risks as there had been very limited time to review respective assets over the rescue weekend," the bank said. 

"After reviewing all assets covered by the loss protection agreement since the closing in June and taking the appropriate fair value adjustments, UBS has concluded that the LPA is no longer required."

The voluntary termination of the loss protection agreement and public liquidity backstop is effective from today, it said. UBS will pay a total of CHF40m to compensate the Swiss Confederation for the establishment of the loss protection agreement.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

ThomasLloyd Energy Impact manager urges continuation to prevent destruction of shareholder value

Gravis trusts GCP Asset Backed Income and GCP Infrastructure agree to combine assets

More on Companies

In a statement, NewGAMe urged GAM to cancel the 18 August date "rather than incur unnecessary costs".
Companies

GAM shareholders withdraw proposals for EGM

Responds to Liontrust CEO letter

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 10 August 2023 • 2 min read
Last month, it was reported that Caledonia gave prospective buyers until the end of July to put forward indicative offers for the firm | Credit: iStock
Companies

7IM downsizes Bishopsgate offices as owner hunts for buyer

25% smaller than former home

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 09 August 2023 • 2 min read
The FTSE 250 company’s board has initiated a review of IWG’s reporting currency as well as the potential implications of reporting under US GAAP rather than IFRS.
Companies

IWG ponders London Stock Exchange exit - reports

Potential New York listing

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 09 August 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Central bank divergence looms as developed economies face macroeconomic variance

11 August 2023 • 7 min read
02

'Better than expected' UK GDP grows 0.5% in June

11 August 2023 • 2 min read
03

Murray International trust manager Bruce Stout to retire in 2024

11 August 2023 • 1 min read
04

Atlantis Japan Growth agrees merger with Nippon Active Value

11 August 2023 • 2 min read
05

UBS ends loss protection deal agreed with Swiss government for Credit Suisse takeover

11 August 2023 • 1 min read
06

Nutmeg CEO Sanjiv Somani exits digital wealth manager

10 August 2023 • 1 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot