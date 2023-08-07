FE fundinfo names Liam Healy CEO

Healy was managing director and senior vice-president of Diligent for over six years.

He brings more than 15 years of executive leadership experience in delivering customer value, product delivery and mergers and acquisitions.

FE fundinfo CEO Hamish Purdey departs

Healy was previously managing director and senior vice-president of Diligent - a governance, risk and compliance software as a service company - where he oversaw the international business for more than six years, expanding the firm's operations throughout EMEA and APAC.

He will replace Hamish Purdey, who stepped down as CEO in November 2022 after less than three years in the role.

Commenting on his appointment, Healy said: "I could not be more excited to lead the team at FE fundinfo. Our customers need to simultaneously navigate several challenges, such as regulatory change, distributed workforces, evolving investor preferences and data integrity.

"In FE fundinfo there is a unique opportunity to both deliver truly unparalleled value to help solve these challenges, while also being part of a growing and innovative organisation, where the entire team can grow professionally and personally."

FE fundinfo co-founder and director departs firm

David Blumer, chair of FE fundinfo, described Healy as a "great fit" for the company due to his experience, which will support the firm's plans to expand internationally, as well as in its core markets, including the UK, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Australia.

He continued: "He has a proven track record and his passion and commitment towards client centricity and excellent service really stood out to us. We look forward to working closely with Liam as we build on our past achievements and beyond."