FE fundinfo names Liam Healy CEO

From 4 September 2023

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read
Healy was managing director and senior vice-president of Diligent for over six years.
Image:

Healy was managing director and senior vice-president of Diligent for over six years.

Fund data and technology provider FE fundinfo has appointed Liam Healy as its new chief executive officer, effective from 4 September.

He brings more than 15 years of executive leadership experience in delivering customer value, product delivery and mergers and acquisitions.

FE fundinfo CEO Hamish Purdey departs

Healy was previously managing director and senior vice-president of Diligent - a governance, risk and compliance software as a service company - where he oversaw the international business for more than six years, expanding the firm's operations throughout EMEA and APAC.

He will replace Hamish Purdey, who stepped down as CEO in November 2022 after less than three years in the role.

Commenting on his appointment, Healy said: "I could not be more excited to lead the team at FE fundinfo. Our customers need to simultaneously navigate several challenges, such as regulatory change, distributed workforces, evolving investor preferences and data integrity.

"In FE fundinfo there is a unique opportunity to both deliver truly unparalleled value to help solve these challenges, while also being part of a growing and innovative organisation, where the entire team can grow professionally and personally."

FE fundinfo co-founder and director departs firm

David Blumer, chair of FE fundinfo, described Healy as a "great fit" for the company due to his experience, which will support the firm's plans to expand internationally, as well as in its core markets, including the UK, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Australia.

He continued: "He has a proven track record and his passion and commitment towards client centricity and excellent service really stood out to us. We look forward to working closely with Liam as we build on our past achievements and beyond."

Related Topics

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Baillie Gifford hits back at Greta Thunberg's 'greenwashing' accusations

Nordea AM rebrands diversity fund in engagement push

More on People moves

Liam Jones (left) and Joe Knight (right) recently joined Mirabaud from UBS.
People moves

Mirabaud hires wealth manager duo from UBS for UK expansion

Joe Knight and Liam Jones

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 07 August 2023 • 1 min read
The portfolio was officially taken over by Mac Elatab and Lee Sotos on 1 August, with Elatab listed as the lead manager.
People moves

Fidelity International's Sotiris Boutsis retires after 21 years

Fidelity Funds Global Financial Services

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 03 August 2023 • 1 min read
Jenn-Hui Tan (pictured) was appointed global head of stewardship and sustainable investing in 2019.
People moves

Fidelity International creates chief sustainability officer role

Jenn-Hui Tan promoted

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 03 August 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Baillie Gifford hits back at Greta Thunberg's 'greenwashing' accusations

07 August 2023 • 2 min read
02

Bank of America upgrades St James's Place to 'Buy' after share plunge

07 August 2023 • 2 min read
03

Bank of England's Huw Pill: Monetary policy tightening 'is working' - reports

07 August 2023 • 2 min read
04

Deep Dive: 2022 UK gilts reset improved outlook for the coming decade

04 August 2023 • 4 min read
05

Stock Spotlight: Barbie movie offers 'major tailwind' to Mattel as traditional business struggles

07 August 2023 • 4 min read
06

Partner Insight: Vanguard monthly European ETF flows summary - inflows rise in June

02 August 2023 • 10 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot