Bank of America upgrades St James's Place to 'Buy' after share plunge

Attractive entry point for 'quality' franchise

The Bank of America has upgraded St James’s Place to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ in light of the recent share price decline, which it believes undervalues a “quality" and "market-leading” franchise.

The advice giant's shares have fallen by over 26% since the release of its results for the first half of 2023, according to Morningstar data. The H1 2023 results laid out plans to cap product charges at 85 basis points a year for clients who have been invested for a decade.

In a research note on Friday (4 August), Bank of America analysts Andrew Sinclair, David Barma and Freya Kong said this came as a shock to investors, compounding an already challenging backdrop for flows as the cost-of-living crisis bites UK retail savers. 

However, they said that although the backdrop will remain "tough", they do not expect further charge cuts in the foreseeable future and think SJP's "market-leading" franchise remains "intact with high barriers to entry".

St James's Place shares slump on Consumer Duty charge cap and inflows slowdown

For this reason, the analysts trimmed their purchase order to 1,150p from 1,175p but upgraded the firm to ‘Buy' with around 40% total return potential.

"We cut our earnings per share by 4-9% on the day and a further 2% today to reflect this. But even after adjusting our forecasts to reflect the challenging UK backdrop, we still see net inflows annualising at circa 4.5% per annum over our forecasting period," they said. 

The analysts noted this is ahead of some peers' achievements "even in benign markets" and argued that SJP still has a market-leading franchise, with flow challenges masking its "dominant market position". 

According to BofA, UK consumers are set to experience further cost-of-living challenges as mortgage costs rise and discretionary spending and saving is curtailed, which affects all asset gatherers. 

However, it said SJP is growing its share of the UK financial advice market, adding 73 advisers in H1 - representing 1.6% year-to-date growth - in a stagnant market, where its closest peer - a third of SJP's headcount - is shrinking.

St James's Place makes raft of manager and remit changes to fund range

The analysts added the surprise new charge cap compounded a weak year for flows, but they believe this is now priced in and SJP's competitive advantages remain.

"SJP's shares are now trading on just 9.6x 2025E earnings (10.7x 2024E) after the recent share price decline," they aid. 

"Yet SJP is still offering 7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in underlying cash generation 2022-25E, rising to 10% CAGR 2023-26E despite margin pressure introduced by the new charge cap."

According to the Bank of America, this seems an attractive entry point for a "quality" franchise. Moreover, they said a 6.2% 2023 dividend yield means investors "will be paid to wait for growth to come through".

Bank of England faces calls to delay new global banking capital rules - reports

US Solar Fund in negotiations with potential new manager after failed sale attempt

