Liontrust extends GAM offer deadline as John Ions responds to shareholder group

New deadline of 23 August

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read
John Ions (pictured), Liontrust Asset Management CEO
Liontrust Asset Management has extended the main offer period for its proposed takeover of GAM for the third time, pushing the deadline back to 23 August at 4pm.

The original deadline was set for 25 July, but it was extended to 4 August before being pushed back again this morning.

In a statement, Liontrust said the extension offered GAM shareholders the "maximum time allowed" to assess the proposed buyout and rival bid from GAM shareholders NewGAMe.

GAM hits back at shareholders 'conflict of interest' suggestions

NewGAMe has repeatedly protested the current offer laid out by Liontrust, urging fellow GAM shareholders to not accept the deal and submitting its own partial cash tender counteroffer in the process.

In a statement today (4 August), GAM said the institutional shareholder services had recommended its shareholders vote against all proposals of NewGAMe and instead vote in line with GAM's board's recommendations at the EGM.

Part of NewGAMe's protest called for an extraordinary general meeting to discuss the deal, which GAM is set to hold on 18 August.

The group released the slides ahead of the EGM this week, and today's extension should provide clients with more time to decide whether to tender their shares in GAM and which way to vote on the proposed offer.

GAM investor group calls for takeover board to impose final deadline on Liontrust deal

Clients will be able to vote in the EGM, regardless of whether or not they have tendered their shares, GAM said.

The firm's board remained steadfast in its recommendation of the Liontrust bid, and continued to urge shareholders to accept the deal.

Liontrust CEO addresses NewGAMe

Alongside the extension, Liontrust CEO John Ions wrote an open letter to Anthony Maarek, managing director of NJJ Holding, the personal holding company of Xavier Niel, which owns Rock Investment, a French-incorporated entity which controls NewGAMe.

Ions responded to the publication of NewGAMe's ‘100 day plan for the GAM turnaround' yesterday.

The plan includes embarking on an fundraising campaign, stabilising the business by engaging with shareholders and internal structuring of the company's office space and leadership pay, all with goal of "returning GAM to be a best in class investment management team".

'Infuriated' GAM investor group hits back at Liontrust in emotional open letter to shareholders

Ions criticised the plan for its lack of "necessary detail" on how NewGAMe would provide "financial certainty for GAM and fund the required restructuring of the company while also ensuring it is a growing and profitable business".

The CEO also took the chance to address NewGAMe directly on its issues with its proposed buyout, claiming Liontrust has "not been able to have a direct conversation with your associates".

Ions said their fellow GAM shareholders "deserve greater detail and clarity than was in the 100 day plan".

Ions asked nine questions about NewGAM's proposals being put to the EGM, its partial tender offer and "for more detail on how NewGAMe proposes to ensure a future for GAM as a stand-alone business given it is currently loss-making with significant liabilities".

Eve Maddock-Jones
