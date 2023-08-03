Fidelity International creates chief sustainability officer role

Valeria Martinez
Jenn-Hui Tan (pictured) was appointed global head of stewardship and sustainable investing in 2019.
Fidelity International has promoted Jenn-Hui Tan, global head of stewardship and sustainable investing, to the newly created position of chief sustainability officer.

In this new role, he will oversee Fidelity's sustainable investing and corporate sustainability teams to ensure consistent, end-to-end governance of its sustainable approach. 

This will be across its corporate operations and client service areas, including investment management, advisory and personal investment platform services, and retirement solutions.

Tan will retain management of the sustainable investing team, with the corporate sustainability team reporting to him in the new role.

Fidelity International appoints head of UK wholesale

He was promoted to his current role in 2019, having joined the firm in 2007 from Norton Rose Fulbright, where he was a corporate finance lawyer advising on capital market and M&A transactions. 

Andrew McCaffery, global CIO at Fidelity International, said: "As an active steward of capital, we consider the longer-term consequences of our actions in financial and societal terms - setting ambitious sustainability goals at an enterprise level is a core part of our approach to drive positive change.

"As the sustainability landscape continues to evolve in line with client and regulatory expectations, we believe it is important to have a single point of accountability across Fidelity to deliver a consistent, overarching sustainability strategy - setting policy and governing delivery of our sustainability commitments across our full business operations."

Valeria Martinez
