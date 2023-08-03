Aviva Investors taps HBSC AM for global wealth head in the UK

Smera Ashraf (pictured) joins the firm after over a decade at HSBC Asset Management.

Based in London and reporting to Charlie Jewkes, head of global wealth Ashraf will be responsible for driving growth across the firm's UK wealth business, working across all channels, including UK intermediaries, discretionary wealth and global financial institutions.

She joins the the company after over a decade at HSBC Asset Management, where she most recently held the role of global commercial sustainability manager, focused on sustainable propositions for clients.

Prior to this, she led the UK retail distribution teams for three years, having joined the bank in September 2011 as a client experience manager.

Commenting on Ashraf's appointment, Jewkes said: "The UK wealth channel is of key importance to our business and Smera brings a deep understanding of the channel and servicing UK and global clients.

"As more and more clients look to ensure ESG is embedded in their portfolios, her experience in this area will also be particularly valuable."