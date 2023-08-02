GAM hits back at shareholders 'conflict of interest' suggestions

Loan from Liontrust

2 min read
'To enable the GAM Group to continue as a going concern it was essential that GAM Holding AG secured liquidity for the group,' the board wrote.
'To enable the GAM Group to continue as a going concern it was essential that GAM Holding AG secured liquidity for the group,' the board wrote.

GAM’s board has pushed back on suggestions of a “conflict of interest” over its proposed takeover by Liontrust, in response to a group of its shareholders protesting the deal.

In a letter to one of its largest shareholders today (2 August), Rock Investment SAS, GAM's board argued that the £8.9m loan it had accepted from Liontrust did not constitute a conflict of interest in the proposed takeover.

"To enable the GAM Group to continue as a going concern it was essential that GAM Holding AG secured liquidity for the group," it wrote.

"The board does not consider it a conflict of interest to enter into such loan facilities with a third party which subsequently makes a public tender offer for all the publicly held shares of GAM Holding."

GAM said it had explored "several avenues" for the loan but found "no other solutions" which were available in the proposed timeframe with "acceptable conditions".

Rock Investment, which is made up of two Geneva-based companies, has formally challenged the decision of the Swiss Takeover Board regarding the takeover.

The investor group has called for an extraordinary general meeting on the matter, which GAM had moved forward to 18 August from 25 August.

'Infuriated' GAM investor group hits back at Liontrust in emotional open letter to shareholders

Rock Investment and fellow investor group NewGAMe have both pushed for a restructuring of GAM rather than a sale, arguing that the offer from Liontrust undervalues the business.

Part of the offer from Liontrust required GAM to sell its fund management services (FMS) business, which was dropped last week, despite the sale already being underway.

Responding to Rock Investment's questions, GAM said it had discussed the sale of the FMS business with about 25 potential buyers, with only four sending a letter of interest or a non-binding offer.

Carne Group, the proposed buyer, was awarded the offer due to making the "best financial proposition", it added, and GAM still argued that the sale of the FMS business was "essential to mitigate the financial position of the firm".

The deal, first announced in April, is expected to be completed in October.
“Given solid 7.9% revenue growth in H1 on constant currency, we think it is a solid set of results despite the headline cost miss, which is driven by a one-off,” BofA analysts said.
Fani Titi, Investec Group chief executive, Paul Stockton, group chief executive officer of Rathbones Group, Iain Hooley, chief executive of Investec W&I UK
