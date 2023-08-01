Baillie Gifford reports first firm-wide underperformance of benchmarks since 2009

One of the four funds holding red ratings for two years running, Baillie Gifford British Smaller Companies was closed on 27 June 2023 after failing to prove it provided value overall.

Calculated using annualised five-year total returns with all funds equally weighted, Baillie Gifford's average performance of its product range relative their benchmark indices fell into the red for the first time in more than a decade, with 18 of the total 36 funds receiving a red rating for performance.

A further three received an amber rating, while 11 were deemed green and four were unjudged due to lack of data.

By comparison, only five funds were rated red last year, with four of these funds retaining a red rating again this year. The other fund, the Baillie Gifford UK Equity Focus fund, was merged with Baillie Gifford UK Equity Alpha fund in April 2022.

One of the four funds holding red ratings for two years running, Baillie Gifford British Smaller Companies was closed on 27 June 2023 after failing to prove it provided value overall.

UK Equity Alpha, UK Equity Core and Investment Grade Long Bond comprise the remaining three persistent underperformers.

Baillie Gifford argued its UK equity funds had been underperforming due to an absence of large oil companies and banks in the portfolios, "as the investment team aims to hold future winners", though noted a change in lead investment manager for the Alpha fund last year.

The Alpha fund has returned -3.2% over the last five years and the Core fund has returned 6.8%, compared to an IA UK All Companies average of 10%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Meanwhile, the IG Long Bond fund carries "slightly more risk than the benchmark", it said, leading to the fund returning -15.1% over the last five years, compared to an IA Sterling Corporate Bond average of -2.4%.

"No specific action has been taken as the investment team believes the approach is right for the long term," the report said.

Despite the poor performance, Baillie Gifford defended sticking to a growth style of investing, arguing that there were still many strong growth investments out there even with "significant imbalances" in short-term speculation and sentiment.

"We think this will likely be a temporary situation and reflects other investors' extreme levels of risk aversion in the face of geopolitical, economic and financial system uncertainties," the report said.

"When active management hides in the middle of the pack, it typically becomes ineffective in the long run," it added.

When considering factors such as quality of service, costs and comparable market rates, it judged that 35 of its 36 funds had delivered value this year, with the British Smaller Companies exception already closed as a result of failing to deliver value.

James Budden, director of marketing and distribution at Baillie Gifford, said: "We remain supportive of the Value Assessment initiative and the insight it provides for investors. The latest report shows our funds have continued to deliver value for investors against a difficult macro-economic backdrop.

"Our objectives remain to provide outperformance over the long-term and enable our clients to gain exposure to exceptional companies that deliver innovation and beneficial changes in society. We assess the performance of our equity funds on a five-year horizon and bond funds over three years. Although returns have been weak of late in absolute terms, they are not out of step with expectations for growth assets in the prevailing environment.

"Costs are crucial to any collective fund's returns and to the value provided for investors, and we strive to keep costs competitive and transparent. Fees and charges have been reduced 27 times in the last ten years, and of the 36 funds assessed this year, 32 were ranked in the first quartile (lowest costs) when compared to the peer group."