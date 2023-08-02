RIT Capital Partners records 'broadly flat' NAV total return in H1 2023

RIT cited difficult market conditions, persistent inflation and rising interest rates as some of the reasons for its results.

The trust closed the six-month period with NAV per share of 2.3 pence, while share price was at 1.8 pence, a 21% discount.

RIT cited difficult market conditions, persistent inflation and rising interest rates as some of the reasons for its results.

RIT Capital Partners chair and third largest shareholder increase stakes amid backlash

However, it noted since inception its return per annum has been nearly 11%, compared with 7% of the MSCI ACWI.

Over the first half of 2023, the trust's quoted equities returned almost 7%, contributing 2.6% to NAV total return, with Japan and healthcare themes reporting good performance, while Builders FirstSource was marked as "standout performer".

Direct private investments returned 4.5%, with a number of transactions "at or above our December valuations", RIT explained, but overall the book took a slight dip.

Uncorrelated strategies delivered "positive, stable returns", the trust said, helped by interest rate positions, credit and gold.

Currency translation, however, detracted 2.9% from the NAV performance due to sterling strength, particularly against the US dollar.

RIT also paid a dividend of 19 pence per share in April, which will be maintained for October 2023. This represents an increase of just under 3% from last year's dividend.

The trust has bought back 5.6 million shares worth £105m, which added 0.8% to the NAV per share return. RIT's board said there is an opportunity to continue its buyback programme, with the current discount marking a "compelling investment for shareholders".

Investec: RIT Capital Partners 'uninvestable' due to cost, transparency issues and VC exposure

James Leigh-Pemberton, chair of RIT Capital Partners, said many of the underlying conditions that made 2022 a difficult year "still prevail today", noting high interest rates, inverted yield curves and the potential of a recession looming.

He said: "Our NAV per share total return (including dividends) was broadly flat for the half year at -0.2%, to end June at 2,364 pence per share. This compares to the MSCI ACWI (50% £) which was up 11% and CPI plus 3% at 5.5%. Other equity indices did less well, with the FTSE 250 declining by nearly 1%.

"In view of the headwinds, we maintained a relatively low quoted equity exposure over the period. Our quoted equity portfolio nevertheless performed well, helped by some strong stock picks, as well as our healthcare and Japan exposures. Private direct holdings recorded a modest gain, supported by a number of transactions at or above our previous carrying value.

"The largest detractor in the first half was currency, driven by sterling's appreciation. Our uncorrelated strategies portfolio was additive, with credit and interest rate positions, as well as gold, all in positive territory."

Leigh-Pemberton admitted, however, the 21% discount "remains wider than we believe is warranted". He noted the board is tackling it by buying back shares and by enhancing the trust's communications efforts to provide a "more frequent and detailed flow of information".

He concluded: "This complicated backdrop is providing a fertile environment for our manager, J Rothschild Capital Management, to identify opportunities which should, we believe, offer healthy double-digit returns with a meaningful margin of safety."