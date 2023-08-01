GAM luxury equities portfolio manager exits for Artemis

The manager of the firm's Luxury Brands fund since 2019 will depart on 14 August, with investment director Niall Gallagher set to take over the management of the strategy from 7 August.

Starting on 4 September, Ramachandran will join the global equities team at Artemis, which manages the Artemis Global Select fund, with plans to help them "develop strategies" in global consumer sectors.

Based in London, she will work alongside Artemis head of global equities Alex Stanić, and the other three members of the global equities team, Natasha Ebtehadj, who joined in June, Bobby Powar and May Laghzaoui.

Stanić said: "This is another great hire for the team and the firm as Swetha brings a wealth of investment experience, which will make a great contribution to the outcomes we aim to achieve for our global equity clients.

"Her experience in the consumer sectors further deepens our bench and her additional research expertise in ESG will complement the existing talent the firm has in these areas."

Ramachandran joined GAM Investments in September 2012. Prior to this, she served as a vice president in the growth equities asset management arm of AllianceBernstein and also held analyst roles at Credit Suisse and ESG ratings agency Vigeo. She started her career as an Asian equity analyst at Goldman Sachs.

GAM thanked Ramachandran for her "contribution and commitment" over the past few years, and said it will be adding to its portfolio management capabilities in Luxury Brands, with an announcement expected "imminently".

Gallagher, who is responsible for GAM's European equity funds and currently manages the GAM Star European Equity and GAM Star Continental European Equity funds, brings over 25 years of experience to the sector.

Prior to joining GAM in 2009, he worked as a portfolio manager managing continental and pan-European equities at T. Rowe Price for two years. Prior to this, he held roles at BlackRock for nine years managing both continental and pan-European equity strategies.